Grand Haven weekend forecast

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 37. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a steady temperature around 34. South-southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high around 40.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
