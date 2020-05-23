Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south-southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants in the Upper Peninsula and parts of Northern Michigan can reopen, with restrictions, Friday. How will you react when bars and restaurants reopen locally?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.