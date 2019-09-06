Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
