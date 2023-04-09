A Grand Haven woman died from her injuries in a traffic crash at 7:50 a.m. Sunday.
The 80-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt east on Ferris Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at 152nd Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Her vehicle was then struck by a southbound driver in a Ford F-150. She was wearing a seat belt.
