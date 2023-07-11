The fatal shooting of a Grand Haven man on Sunday marks the second officer-involved shooting in Ottawa County this year.
Two Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers are on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting a 66-year-old man who was armed with a rifle outside Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital early Sunday morning. The incident is being investigated by the Michigan State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.