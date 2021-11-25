Thanksgiving Day: Rain showers likely before 2 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 34 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North-northwest wind 16 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.