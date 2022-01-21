Snow showers are expected Saturday afternoon and during the day on Sunday. Both of these events will bring measurable snow across the area. A stronger system could bring significant snow to the area later Monday into Tuesday.
Today: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.
