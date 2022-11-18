Significant lake-effect snow will result in hazardous travel conditions throughout West Michigan through Saturday. Snow accumulations may reach or exceed a foot mainly near to west of U.S. 131. A winter storm warning remains in effect for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties until 7 a.m. Saturday. Travel could be very difficult due to snow and ice-covered roads and visibilities reduced to near zero at times.
Today: Snow showers. High near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday: Snow showers, mainly after 8 a.m. High around 30. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Saturday night: Snow showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 20. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.
