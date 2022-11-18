Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.