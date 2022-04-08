Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West-northwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North-northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
