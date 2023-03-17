Today: Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after 9 a.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 33 by 10 a.m. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.