The snow will end this morning before lake-effect snows develop this afternoon, lasting through tonight into Saturday morning. Accumulating snow is expected toward Lake Michigan, especially over Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Today: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South-southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west-southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.