Periods of rain and snow are expected every day through Monday. Some accumulation of snow is expected through the course of the weekend, especially across western Lower Michigan or near and west of U.S. 131. Several inches of snow may fall by Monday in spots.
Today: Showers. Temperatures rising to near 45 by 11 a.m., then falling to around 40 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
