Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier for the afternoon. Thunder is possible early. High near 45F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.