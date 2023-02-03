An Arctic cold front is bringing much colder air into the region through tonight. Highs today (Friday) in West Michigan will only be in the 10-15 range. A winter weather advisory for snow showers, wind and cold air is in effect for the West Michigan Lakeshore, including Ottawa County and the Grand Haven area, until this evening.
Today: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as minus 6. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
