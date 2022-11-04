Today: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with steady temperatures around 60. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
