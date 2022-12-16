Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.