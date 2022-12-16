Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for the West Michigan Lakeshore. We can expect lake-effect snow accumulating 4-8 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities.
Today: Snow showers. High near 35. South-southwest wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
