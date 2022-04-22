Today: Showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High around 50. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Low around 48. East-southeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
