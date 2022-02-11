Today: Rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy and turning colder, with a low around 17. North-northwest wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
