A period of lake-effect snow showers is expected between late Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. During this time, hazardous travel from slippery roads is possible, mainly in areas along and west of U.S. 131. Additionally, cold wind chill values can be expected, at times falling below zero.
Today: Snow showers after 1 p.m. High near 20. Wind chill values as low as minus 17. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 14. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south-southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high around 30.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
