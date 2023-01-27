Today: Snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 35. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
