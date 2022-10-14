Today: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. West-northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
