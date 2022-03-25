Today: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Rain showers likely before 11 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 18 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
