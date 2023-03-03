A winter storm watch is in effect from 3 p.m. today through 2 a.m. Saturday for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches are possible. The Grand Haven area may miss the heaviest snowfall.
Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Slippery, snow-covered roads are possible, and may greatly impact the Friday afternoon and evening commute. Hazardous travel conditions may persist into Saturday.
Grand Haven forecast
Today: Snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 37. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 29. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph becoming north-northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West-southwest wind around 9 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
