Today: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 and 9 p.m., then a chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
