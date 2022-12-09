A weakening storm system will track across Lower Michigan today. It will be just marginally cold enough for our area to see mostly wet snow from mid-afternoon into the mid-evening. The snow is not expected to stick on road surfaces until after sunset. Snowfall amounts will be on the light side, with most areas seeing between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of snow.
Today: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High near 37. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
