Much of West Michigan has the potential to see some accumulating snow on Sunday. Accumulations will not be heavy, with 1 to locally 3 inches possible. They could cause some snow-covered and slick roads at night when temperatures are likely to fall below freezing.
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with steady temperatures around 41. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.