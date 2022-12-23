A blizzard warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday. See more here.
Today: Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow. Steady temperature around 13. Wind chill values as low as minus 11. Windy, with a west-northwest wind 31 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 6 inches.
Tonight: Snow showers. Widespread blowing snow. Low around 14. Wind chill values as low as minus 9. Windy, with a west-northwest wind 31 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Saturday: Snow showers. Widespread blowing snow. High near 20. Wind chill values as low as minus 4. Windy, with a west-northwest wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Christmas Day: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Blustery.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 16.
