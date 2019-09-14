TALLMADGE TWP. – A 35-year-old Grand Rapids man died in a two-car crash shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday on Lake Michigan Drive near Thomas Street.
Rogelio Mireles died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the second vehicle, 22-year-old Michelle Weaver of Grand Rapids, was seriously injured and was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the 7:08 a.m. crash, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation shows that Mireles, driving a 2004 Nissan Sentra, was eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive when he suddenly veered over the centerline and was struck by Weaver’s westbound 2009 Toyota Yaris.
Wildfong said that it was unknown, at this time, if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Wright/Tallmadge Fire Rescue and Life Ambulance assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
