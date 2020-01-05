A flood warning remains in effect for the Grand River in Robinson Township until Wednesday evening.
The crest on the river passed through Robinson Township Saturday night. The drop in water level behind the crest will be very slow, according to the National Weather Service. Because no significant precipitation is expected, the water levels will continue to go down. Minor flooding will continue for a couple more days.
At 9:17 a.m. Sunday, the water level was 13.8 feet, a foot lower than the crest level on Saturday. Minor flooding starts at 13.3 feet in Robinson Township.
A lakeshore flood advisory started at 1 p.m. Sunday and remains in effect until 1 p.m. Monday.
Strong winds in combination with the high water levels are expected to create minor flooding on some roadways and moderate erosion of beaches and sand dunes.
The worst conditions are expected after dark when winds reach gale force levels and waves on Lake Michigan peak near or above 10 feet.
A chance of up to two inches of snow was possible on Sunday. Another burst of lake effect snow is expected Tuesday night.
Travel conditions will be impacted Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
