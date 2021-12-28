The North Bank Communities Foundation has awarded a grant of $2,622.25 to Spring Lake Township, to be used for improvements to Water Tower Park.
According to Township Supervisor John Nash, the township is working on a long-range plan to add amenities to the park to increase recreational activities. One of the first priorities is to install a drinking fountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.