Volunteers work to construct the new play structure at Ferrysburg’s Fire Barn Park in 2019. The city is currently seeking donations for further park improvements, and has received a pledge to match funds up to $25,000 from Leppinks.
FERRYSBURG — The Ferrysburg City Council agreed to pay a grant writer, PM Blough, an additional $2,000 to assist the city’s recreation commission with a grant application for Fire Barn Park.
The fire station-themed playground was built in 2019. With the goal of making the park more accessible, the city launched a fundraising campaign. In addition, the city applied for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant in 2022, which was denied.
