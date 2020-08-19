We only saw one ship visit in the past week. The motor vessel Great Republic called on the Verplank dock Monday evening to offload stone, and it was gone before daybreak.
The Great Republic was built as the American Republic for the American Steamship Co. in 1981. Construction of this vessel took place at Bay Shipbuilding Co. in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
The Republic was specifically designed to navigate the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio, and service the Republic Steel mill at the head of navigation on the river. The steel mill was the namesake of the freighter.
The Republic was built with its accommodations as far aft as possible, to allow for the best possible view during river navigation. The vessel is also equipped with bow and stern thrusters, as well as eight rudders and variable pitch propellers that are housed inside Kort Nozzles. The pitch of the propellers at a given time determines what rudders are to be utilized during navigation.
The American Republic was under a long-term lease by American Steamship, which expired in the spring of 2011. The vessel spent the beginning of the season laid up in Toledo before departing in June with a new owner and its new name.
The Great Republic is currently managed by Key Lakes Inc. of Duluth, Minnesota, and sails for the Great Lakes Fleet.
We may see the Manitowoc and Mississagi at Verplank’s later this week.
