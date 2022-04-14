Members of Grand Haven Township’s board of trustees, parks and recreation committee, CopperRock Construction and the Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg Chamber of Commerce break ground at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Members of Grand Haven Township’s board of trustees, parks and recreation committee, CopperRock Construction and the Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg Chamber of Commerce break ground at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Officials from Grand Haven Township broke ground on the future site of the Schmidt Heritage Park on Tuesday.
“I want to thank Jim Schmidt,” Township Supervisor Bill Cargo said. “Jim has had a vision of giving this land to the township for many years. He wanted to create a quality sports complex that would reflect his family’s legacy with this land.
(1) comment
What a wonderful gift
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.