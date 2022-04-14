Officials from Grand Haven Township broke ground on the future site of the Schmidt Heritage Park on Tuesday.

“I want to thank Jim Schmidt,” Township Supervisor Bill Cargo said. “Jim has had a vision of giving this land to the township for many years. He wanted to create a quality sports complex that would reflect his family’s legacy with this land.

Rottweiler
Rottweiler

What a wonderful gift

