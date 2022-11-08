Denny Cherette boasts of his family’s history in Grand Haven, dating back six generations. He says he’s proud to be a part of the community, and views his latest development project as a way to give back.
A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for the Tribune Lofts, a five-story apartment home development that’s being built on the site of the former home of the Grand Haven Tribune at the corner of Columbus and Third streets.
“For me, it’s all about legacy,” Cherette said. “My family has been here over 100 years, and the paper has been here over 100 years. This town has been very good to me and my family, and this is a way for us to give a tangible contribution to the community.”
The Tribune Lofts project was made possible in part due to a sizable grant from the state economic development agency.
“The Michigan Economic Development Corp. was happy to provide a Community Revitalization Program grant for this in the amount of $750,000,” said Matt McCauley, senior vice president of regional prosperity for the MEDC. “We really view the investment as an investment in Grand Haven, building and expanding upon attainable housing in Grand Haven. We know that’s an issue across the state.
“We also know that in order for economic development to occur in any community, we have to create that linkage between talent, community and business, and housing is a step toward that,” he added. “Outside that, the history here is fantastic – 75 years as the local newspaper facility. That acted as a community anchor, and for its reuse to be a community anchor as well, providing much-needed housing, is great.”
McCauley said the goal is to provide housing that is attractive to both older and younger buyers who want to be close to downtown restaurants and shopping as well as the waterfront.
Grand Haven Mayor Cathrine McNally joked that this is the first time she’s ever attended a groundbreaking ceremony.
“So I wasn’t clear on protocol,” said McNally, who prior to becoming Grand Haven’s mayor served in the U.S. Coast Guard. “But I’ve watched a few ships launched, and the sentiments expressed there should be similar. These are my hopes for the Tribune Lofts – may this project come to fruition economically, expeditiously and safely.
“Because I’m Irish, and every home in Ireland comes with a traditional blessing, may the roof above them never fall in, and the friends that gathered below never fall out,” she added.
Cherette said the Tribune Lofts project breaks the mold of a traditional project that the Cherette Group would handle – the company typically builds large-scale apartment complexes, such as Piper Lakes in Grand Haven Township and Harmony Lake Apartment Homes on the site of the former Fruitport Golf Club.
“This project is well outside of our norms,” Cherette said, then referenced his son, John Cherette, sitting among the 50 people in attendance at Monday’s event. “John represents the sixth generation of my family in this community. Our family has been here over 100 years. We delivered papers. So when this building went up for sale, even though it’s completely outside of what we’ve done … we are devoted to this project and the heritage of the city. We have a blended goal of bringing forward the history of this building.”
For more than 80 years, the Grand Haven Tribune occupied the brick building at the corner of Columbus and Third streets. In 2020, the building was purchased by the Grand Haven-based Cherette Group. The building was eventually razed this past June. Construction has already begun on the new Tribune Lofts, with a ribbon cutting tentatively planned for next summer.
The Tribune moved its offices to 700 Washington Avenue in February 2021.
