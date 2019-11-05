Groundbreaking ceremony planned for Nov. 8

After years of planning, ground will soon officially be broken later this week on a new addition for The Salvation Army in Grand Haven.
The community is invited to join the groundbreaking ceremony slated for 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 310 N. DeSpelder St.
While the ceremony takes place Friday, the construction won’t begin until the spring, said Maj. Heather Holman of the Grand Haven corps. Construction is expected to last 8-9 months.
The project calls for a more than 5,000-square-foot expansion that will include classrooms, a multipurpose room, office, kitchen, storage and restrooms. Launched in April 2017, the corps’ $1.1 million building campaign goal was reached in June 2018.
With the construction aspect of the project nearing, Holman thanked the community “from the bottom of my heart” for their ongoing support.
Holman also thanked Maj. Jay Davis and Maj. Sally Davis for their hard work with the project. The Davises were reassigned in June to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, after nine years in Grand Haven.
