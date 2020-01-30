GVSU Coach
Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University has parted ways with offensive coordinator Morris Berger.

Berger was recently suspended after he said he'd like to have dinner with Adolf Hitler, according to the university's communication office.

