Families and trick-or-treaters of all ages dressed in spooky, scary, silly and creative costumes came out late Monday afternoon and early evening for downtown Grand Haven’s Halloween festivities.
First, Washington Avenue was closed to traffic for its first few blocks while merchants handed out candy to trick-or-treaters. Then, an indoor trick-or-treating walk was hosted at Central Park Place (the former Grand Haven Community Center) by local organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.