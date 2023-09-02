WEST OLIVE — The battle over the funding of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health took an unexpected turn Wednesday, as the embattled health officer announced the budget process was moving forward – without her or her staff’s input.
It was the latest in a series of bizarre events surrounding the budget process and Health Officer Adeline Hambley, who has been embroiled in litigation against the county’ Board of Commissioners and its Ottawa Impact controlling majority for months.
On Monday, Hambley and her staff were locked out of the health department’s social media accounts. On those channels, Board Chairman and Ottawa Impact founder Joe Moss – along with County Administrator John Gibbs – published a press release calling Hambley “insubordinate” and arguing recent statements she made to the media about the budget process were “totally inappropriate and unprofessional.”
Hambley told media outlets last week that Moss’ demands to slash her budget next year by nearly $4 million could violate her state-mandated duties to protect public health, and potentially close the health department altogether.
Moss and Gibbs said Hambley’s pronouncements were made in “bad faith” and argued she was engaging in “media theatrics, instead of good-faith conversations with the county administrator and the Board of Commissioners.”
For her part, Hambley said, even though the board has fiduciary responsibilities, they are still required to be good partners in serving the public’s health.
“Even if you have your own political beliefs, you can’t make laws that break the law in order to, you know, be aligned with your political beliefs,” she said. “As the health officer, under a law, I have a duty to protect the health and safety of the community. And to me, this is a threat to the foundations of the public health and the health and safety of the community.”
In a news release Aug. 30, Hambley said she’s made efforts to “inform and educate county administration on the complexity of funding mechanisms and statutory program requirements of a local health department in Michigan,” and that she’s offered to “discuss public health programs, funding and legal requirements on numerous occasions.”
She said those offers went unaccepted, and the county’s fiscal services department is now creating a new budget for the health department – bypassing her and her staff altogether – and has been instructed to “reduce funding in every public health line item to meet this funding level.”
The initial mandate from Moss was to allocate a general fund contribution of $2.5 million, which Moss said was “in line with fiscal responsibility and making the most of taxpayer dollars,” and would return the health department’s budget to “average pre-COVID levels.”
Earlier this week, Hambley said that amount wouldn’t meet government-mandated guidelines. The “maintenance of effort,” or federal regulations governing grant programs, stipulate the state or locality receiving a grant must maintain or contribute a certain level of financial effort in a specified area, which cannot include administrative costs.
The new budget fiscal services is creating amounts to $3.8 million, which Hambley said sounds better – until you dig into how Moss and Gibbs arrive at that number.
Hambley said the general fund allocation would still be $2.5 million, and that Moss and Gibbs plan to reroute money – $1.3 million – from the public health fund balance, a rainy day emergency fund combined with funds restricted for specific use. The fund currently has about $3 million, which, last week, Moss touted as a way for the department to have the funds it needed to operate.
However, only $1.3 million of that money is unrestricted, meaning it has no specific allocated purpose. Hambley said the fund is meant to have some cushion in the event of an unexpected – and unbudgeted – need over the course of a year.
The other $1.7 million in the fund is:
$1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money earmarked for Medicaid cost-based reimbursements, which the former board approved in November 2022. The health department receives partial reimbursement for Medicaid services provided already, but payments are typically delayed by two fiscal years, according to previous health officer Lisa Stefanovsky, who retired in March. If the funds hadn’t been approved, Stefanovsky warned, the department would see a shortfall over the next two years, due to COVID-19 service disruptions. The funds are intended to cover that shortfall through 2024.
$600,000 earmarked for Pathways to Better Health, a program designed to help people access community services to improve their health and decrease unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency department visits.
Hambley said, even with the $3.8 million figure, there are still $1.66 million in administrative costs that come directly out. Those funds go toward things like human resources, corporation counsel and other items not related to the department’s services – while simultaneously depleting the department’s contingency fund.
Accounting for those costs would leave an overall operating budget of $2.14 million – about $106,000 over the minimum funding level to satisfy state and federal governments.
Moss and Gibbs also ordered fiscal services to take out $2.2 million in COVID-19 grant funding still available to the health department, much of which had the flexibility to be used for other purposes, including contact tracing of the more than 100 communicable diseases the department is responsible for tracking and reporting in the county.
Hambley said she’s been told that any remaining eligible public health fund balance will be moved to the county’s contingency fund, which the Board of Commissioners had to dip into in July to the tune of $110,000 to cover expenses from Kallman Legal Group. The board hired Kallman in January after firing previous longtime corporation counsel Doug Van Essen.
At the beginning of 2023, the contingency fund had approximately $750,000 to $800,000. After the transfer, it had $36,000 with two months left in the fiscal year (which ends Sept. 30).
Hambley said it’s a bare-bones budget that will likely still not provide an adequate level of services – which is also mandated by the state.
“While the budget requirements for the maintenance of effort may be met, cuts of this magnitude will not allow the health department to demonstrate adequate provision of required services,” she said Wednesday.
This is a travesty for Ottawa County, but not unexpected from Moss and Gibbs. Their obvious goal is to replace the current OCPHD director and replace her with their "HVAC guy". Hopefully the state department of Public Health will step in and stop this injustice. Moss and Gibbs are not interested in the needs of the majority of citizens of Ottawa County, only their own agenda. Gibbs personal budget has increased astronomically because he can't do the job he was gifted from Moss.
