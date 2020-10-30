MUSKEGON — Harbor Hospice and Palliative Care has hired Muskegon resident Sarah Hicks as the organization’s new social worker transitions navigator.
This alignment will include initial social work assessments identified at hospital intake for hospice or palliative care. Hicks will also conduct hospital inpatient visits to coordinate advance care planning and help patients and caregivers establish their goals for care.
