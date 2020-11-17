With the increased infection rate of COVID-19, Harbor Transit will be making the following changes to its service, effective Wednesday:
Same-day ride service, also known as limited on-demand service, will not be available. The local bus service’s new 24-hour in-advance limited service COVID-19 plan requires passengers to call prior to 5 p.m. the day before they need a ride.
