From Memorial Day to Labor Day, residents and visitors to the Tri-Cities will be able to use not one but two Harbor Transit trolleys to get around town.
Last year, due to the age of the trolleys, Harbor Transit only had one in operation during the summer months. This year, they have two new trolleys and have expanded their routes to help accommodate riders.
