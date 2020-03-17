Harbor Transit has taken added precautions in an effort to protect the health of its riders by announcing that limited service went into effect Monday and will remain in place until further notice.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Harbor Transit will only be transporting riders to the following locations: doctor’s appointments, medical emergencies (including dialysis), work (includes babysitting), court appointments, Secretary of State (licenses that expire that day), medical prescriptions, physical therapy, mental health, car repair, day care facilities, and Alano Club.
Harbor Transit buses are also giving rides to community food distribution centers. Bus drivers are also helping package food for distribution.
Trips will be made to grocery stores at this time but could change based on the limitations placed upon the agency.
To help ensure the health of its riders, Harbor Transit has intensified the cleaning and disinfecting of its buses. Sanitizing all buses will be implemented at the end of each shift to help to ensure the vehicles are as clean and germ-free as possible, said interim Director Steve Patrick.
“The safety and well-being of our riders is and will continue to be our highest single priority,” Patrick said.
