In the coming months, members of the Harbor Transit Multi-Modal Transportation System Board will be faced with questions concerning the future of the local mass transportation organization.
According to interim Director Steve Patrick, a grant application was submitted a little more than a year ago for funds to expand the building at Ferry and Jackson streets in Grand Haven. Recently, he heard back that the grant request for more than $1 million was accepted.
