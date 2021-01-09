Harbor Transit passengers will now be able to request trips to hair salons, businesses, churches and area residences after some COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted, beginning Monday, Jan. 11.
Due to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regulations, passengers are still unable to request trips to restaurants. This will likely be the case until in-person dining is allowed once again.
