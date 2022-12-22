The Harbor Transit public transportation service has suspended its operations ahead of the winter storm.
The last call for travelers to use the service was at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, after which the buses will not run again until Monday, Dec. 26.
Harbor Transit officials say they are suspending the service due to the blizzard warning, which is in effect through Saturday night.
When service returns on Monday, it will begin at 6 a.m. and continue with normal hours for the remainder of the week, officials said.
You can stay up to date with any announcements or additional changes in service at HarborTransit.org or by following its Facebook page.
