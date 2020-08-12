Parents of students who would normally utilize Harbor Transit to get their kids back and forth to school may need to find a new ride this fall.
In compliance with executive orders to social distance, Harbor Transit announced it will not be providing busing for students.
“This is not something we are happy to announce,” said the local transportation service’s interim director, Steven Patrick. “This was not a decision that came lightly.”
Patrick noted the the Harbor Transit administration’s decision was made in the best interests of the public at large and in upholding safety.
Currently, Harbor Transit buses can only accommodate three passengers at a time while practicing social distancing, with the two 32-foot-long buses holding six passengers, Patrick said.
“However, to stay in compliance we will not have the ability to provide service to students for 17 area schools as practiced prior to the COVID-19 breakout,” the letter from Patrick said. “Although the public schools are exempt from the order, public transportation is not.”
The letter notes Harbor Transit hopes to soon return to normal operating procedures.
“We, like everyone, want COVID-19 to be gone,” Patrick said, noting the pandemic has been a hardship for many people and organizations. “We feel it. We wish we could do more. Hopefully, this too shall pass.”
