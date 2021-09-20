Hazardous swim conditions at Lake Michigan beaches will develop Monday, and become extremely dangerous Monday night and Tuesday.
The south side of piers will be most dangerous Monday, switching to the north side on Tuesday as winds change to the northwest.
Hazardous swimming conditions will persist much of the rest of the week. The National Weather Service's Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Thursday morning for Lake Michigan beaches in Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Southerly winds will increase Monday and Monday night, building waves of 4 to 8 feet by late Monday afternoon
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Hazardous weather outlook
Scattered thunderstorms are expected from Monday afternoon through Monday night. The biggest threat from the storms will be locally heavy rainfall. Some ponding of water can be expected in low spots where storms repeatedly move over.
Severe weather is not expected at this time.
Tuesday through Sunday
Scattered thunderstorms are expected again Tuesday. Severe weather is not anticipated, though.
A chance for locally heavy rainfall will continue Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall totals may exceed 2 inches in some locations.
