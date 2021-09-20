Hazardous swim conditions at Lake Michigan beaches are expected to become extremely dangerous Monday night and Tuesday.
Hazardous swimming conditions will persist much of the rest of the week. The National Weather Service's Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Thursday evening for Lake Michigan beaches in Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Swim conditions will be dangerous, with high waves and strong currents especially on the south side of south piers Monday night. Winds will shift to the north on Tuesday and continue into Thursday with high waves and dangerous currents on the north side of north piers.
Precautions
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.
Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
