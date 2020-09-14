A Beach Hazards Statement for Lake Michigan beaches in Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason and Oceana counties is in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The statement from the National Weather Service calls for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
South winds of around 20 mph will cause waves of 4-7 feet. The south side of south piers will be most dangerous, which will make Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon particularly hazardous places to swim.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
