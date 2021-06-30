A warning for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan at beaches from St. Joseph to Ludington is in effect from noon Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.
The warning area includes Ottawa County beaches.
Wave heights will build Thursday afternoon and evening. Swimming will be discouraged at West Michigan beaches, with dangerous conditions developing near the Points and from Holland southward.
Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. The north sides of piers will be especially dangerous.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. Large waves and strong currents will overwhelm swimmers. Most drownings in the Great Lakes occur when waves are between 3 and 6 feet, which is what is expected Thursday.
You can get a detailed beach forecast at weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.