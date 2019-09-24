Hazardous swimming, lakeshore flooding warnings through Wednesday evening

A warning for hazardous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
In addition, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids said southwest winds of 15-30 mph tonight will shift to the west Wednesday. Waves of 3-6 feet on Lake Michigan this evening will build to 5-9 feet Wednesday morning.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected, especially on the south sides of south piers.
Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park, Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon and South Beach in South Haven.
Large waves will cause beach and dune erosion. Flooding of low-lying areas will occur along the shore and in river mouths in lakeshore towns.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore.
Hazardous weather outlook
Scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight. Severe weather is not expected.
A strong cold front will bring the threat of thunderstorms Wednesday. Additional thunderstorms are forecast for Friday.
